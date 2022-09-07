James Wallis' impact on our convict settlement

Macquarie praised Wallis for his efforts and in June 1818 appointed him to the post of Commandant of Newcastle penal station - the only town outside the Sydney basin. The station held more than 300 convicts in a total population of more than 500. Later in 1818, Wallis journeyed with Macquarie up the Hunter River to inspect the farming settlement at Paterson's Plains which Macquarie established six years earlier. Impressed by what the convicts had achieved, Macquarie ordered that the Paterson's Plains experiment between today's Paterson and Woodville be repeated a few miles away.