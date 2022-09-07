James Wallis' impact on our convict settlement

James Wallis was a career army officer who played an important part in establishing the original largely convict settlement at Wallis Plains, the site of Maitland.
He had arrived in NSW in 1814 and impressed Governor Lachlan Macquarie by leading a detachment of grenadiers in the Appin massacre. This act of reprisal against local Aborigines for killing four white settlers tarnished Macquarie's reputation and probably that of Wallis too by association.
Macquarie praised Wallis for his efforts and in June 1818 appointed him to the post of Commandant of Newcastle penal station - the only town outside the Sydney basin. The station held more than 300 convicts in a total population of more than 500. Later in 1818, Wallis journeyed with Macquarie up the Hunter River to inspect the farming settlement at Paterson's Plains which Macquarie established six years earlier. Impressed by what the convicts had achieved, Macquarie ordered that the Paterson's Plains experiment between today's Paterson and Woodville be repeated a few miles away.
On their trip, the men amused themselves by bestowing names on landscape features and districts. Macquarie named a reach of the Hunter River 'Wallis Reach', the area to the west of the Paterson River the 'Wallis District' and a tributary 'Wallis Creek'. The name 'Wallis Plains' was given to the area which Macquarie wanted 'well-behaved' convicts from Newcastle to settle and farm. Wallis chose well: the community they built over the next few years was successful and they produced surpluses for sale or barter in Sydney and Newcastle.
Also named on Macquarie's visit were the Macquarie District (to the east of the Paterson River), the Macquarie Reach of the Hunter and the Elizabeth Reach (after the Governor's wife). Wallis suggested that a large lagoon on Wallis Plains be named Lake Lachlan after the Macquaries' son. This lake, later much reduced in size when drained to create farmland, is located in today's Louth Park.
More than 200 years on, the name Wallis Creek remains and a new estate of that name exists in Gillieston Heights. There is also a Wallis St East Maitland and a Wallis Lake near Forster.
Wallis became known during his tenure in Newcastle for the infrastructure he initiated including the original Christ Church, a convict hospital, various barrack buildings and the breakwater that linked Coal Island (later Nobbys) to the 'mainland'. Wallis was also a talented artist and many of his engravings and drawings have survived, including his famous 'Black Swans'. Wallis was congratulated by Macquarie for his service when his term in NSW ended in 1819 and he departed for a posting in India.
