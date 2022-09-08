Maitland skipper Harry Chapman has backed the Blacks to rise to the challenge against Wanderers and come out on top in Sunday's Hunter Ruby Union elimination final at No.2 Sportsground.
The final was postponed for a week because of last weekend's storms and a heavy workload expected on No.2 and Chapman hopes the extra week may be enough to allow some of their injured stars to return.
The Blacks injury list includes captain Chris Logan, Anderson Medal-winners Sam Callow and Nick Davidson, Sean O'Connor, Pat Robards and Mick Taylor.
However, in some excellent news fullback Pat Batey has been given permission to train this week and will be assessed on whether he is fit to play later in the week.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said if Batey is cleared to play he would start on the bench.
"At best I will play him on the bench and ease him back in that way. Just have to see how the game plays out," Cunningham said.
"All the other blokes are gone for the season or maybe in a fortnight for a couple if they are able to train next week."
Chapman said irrespective of the final personnel, he was confident that if the Blacks stick to game plans devised by coach Luke Cunningham and his coaching panels they will get the win and progress to the second week of the finals.
"A bit of a false start last week, but it gave us another week to prepare and some of the boys an extra break leading into the finals so they're ready to go," he said.
"We ran with the same plans at training on Tuesday night that we had for Wanderers last week, although there are a few players who maybe a 50-50 chance of returning.
"That's a decision for Cunno (Cunningham) and his coaching staff to make on what's going to be best for the team.
"I think if we can execute our game plan and stick to the plan we've mapped out with Cunno during the week we will be every opportunity to get the win."
Chapman rated Wanderers highly and said they had similar strengths to the Blacks which had been reflected this season already with two tight games.
"I think Wanderers are a fantastic team. They are big and physical and they've got some really good backs and a lot of depth across their squad.
It's very similar to us, we've got some big forwards who are very physical like Justis Gerrard and Sam Callow (fitness test) and then we've got backs who have a bit of speed like Riley Wood who can match it with every other back in the comp.
"I think on the weekend it will be another tight game. Both our other games against Wanderers have been under 10 points."
Chapman said he was loving his footy back in Maitland and hoped he could achieve a goal of winning a title at the Blacks with his good mate Sam Callow who went to school and played rugby with in Sydney and lured to Maitland.
He was also able to achieve another goal this season by earning his first NSW Country Cockatoos jersey.
Chapman's father Mark and uncle David were both Cockatoos, but they still have a first grade premiership up on him, which he makes to match this season.
