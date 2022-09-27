Young entrepreneurs develop bionic arm - a game changer for amputees

A young Maitland engineering student is spearheading a team currently designing a bionic arm that could "radically change" an amputee's life.
Maitland-registered business Codex Innovations has entered the bionic arm pitch into the Australian Business Students' Association national startup competition.
The team of seven hopes to make a difference in the way in which powered prosthetics are being engineered.
"The biggest issue at the moment with bionics is they have low dexterity," said CEO and Managing Director Isaac Gill.
Low dexterity limits amputees from common office jobs, and the lack of comfort from current prosthetics continues to limit amputees in their everyday lives.
"Our main goals were to try and improve dexterity, improve comfort and make it cheaper and useable for everyone," Mr Gill said.
Each member of the team is working on individual components of the bionic arm.
"We are going to try and do our best to make a wrist that can move as close to a human wrist as possible," said team member and engineering student Patrick Darbin.
The bionic arm project started earlier this year, with almost half of the year spent on literature review.
"We're constantly researching every single possible solution out there and then trying to take the best solution," said Mr Gill.
Once all of the individual components are completed, the company will be working towards a fully integrated and controlled model of the bionic arm.
The team of engineers are passionate about making a difference in the world of bionics, and are striving to see the project come to fruition.
"Prosthetic hands was the whole reason I did medical engineering so I am very happy that I was able to get onto this project," said team member and engineering student Callum Davies.
Codex Innovations entered the startup competition with confidence from an innovation perspective, and it is hoped they can receive funding to go towards the manufacture of the bionic arm.
"Honestly of all inventions you can make, I think this is the one that is going to radically change someone's life," said Mr Gill.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
