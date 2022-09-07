Students at Maitland Christian College now know how to have a conversation that could save a young person's life.
Last week, students from year 7 to 10 took part in wellbeing activities in the lead up to R U OK Day on Thursday, September 8.
They learnt the value of asking family and friends 'are you okay?', and were told to remember to 'ask, listen, encourage action and check in'.
Students now know how to identify signs that a friend might not be okay, and how to best respond.
Head of wellbeing at Maitland Christian College Stella Gaffney said students are more likely to talk with their peers when facing challenging times.
"If someone in our school community shows signs of not being okay, it's a reassuring thing to know our students know what to do and where to go, to get the help they need," she said.
Year eight student Emily Oosterveen said she feels reassured that if one of her friends is struggling, she knows what to do.
"I think mental health has become a big issue for teens," she said.
"Things have become stressful and anxious lately, so it's important to help and care for each other."
Another year eight student Laura Parker said she also feels she can help someone if they need it now.
"I know what to look for in ourselves and friends," she said.
"Always ask, and if they are not ready for help just listen."
Maitland Christian College students will try out a range of wellbeing activities on Thursday for R U OK? Day, to help them look after themselves and promote positive mental health in the school.
They will have the opportunity to participate in a breathing and relaxation workshop with the school psychologist, an art therapy activity, giant balloon blowing, knitting club and a giant chess outdoor game.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
