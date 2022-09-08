For Ashtonfield's Beverly Steggles, being 81 means slowing down a bit, but not too much.
Mrs Steggles is Maitland born and bred, and was named local Citizen of the Year in 2016.
After a successful career full of owning businesses, including 30 years of running Alan Steggles Food Services, Mrs Steggles can now be found volunteering or with her family.
Mrs Steggles has two children, four grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The eldest of six children, two of Mrs Steggles brothers still live in the same suburb as her. "We were a very close-knit family growing up, and we still are," she said.
"Family has always been the most important thing in my life."
Mrs Steggles' passion is running Grandparents as Parents Support group (GAPS), which she has been doing since 2013.
"Nine years ago I was asked if I'd run this GAPS group, and this is really my passion, it's grandparents who are raising their grandchildren," she said.
"For the last nine years, myself and three other volunteers have run this group in Maitland. We've got 20 families and 39 children in the group."
GAPS provides support for these families and also raises funds, culminating in a trip to Nelson Bay at the end of each year.
"We've got a lot of support in the Maitland district, people are very good," Mrs Steggles said.
Providing support to these grandparents and children is vital, according to Mrs Steggles.
She said often, grandparents will be retired or ready to retire when their grandchildren come into their care. Faced with their grandchildren staying with them or going into foster care, taking on their grandchildren was a no-brainer for the grandparents of GAPS - but that doesn't mean there aren't challenges.
"For the kids that have been brought up with their grandparents, they don't want to be different to other kids," Mrs Steggles said.
"And then the grandparents, their social life's gone because they've got kids."
GAPS is a place where the grandparents can get together and make friendships amongst themselves, and when the children get together, they realise they're not the only ones being brought up by their grandparents.
"I think people don't understand they're our heroes," Mrs Steggles said.
"It's amazing the amount of grandparents who are actually raising their grandchildren."
GAPS started as a Samaritans-funded trial organisation (although it is independent now) and at the time, Mrs Steggles said they knew of at least 600 grandparents in the Hunter Valley who were raising their grandchildren.
According to Mrs Steggles, the best part of GAPS is the volunteers, and that the members are like one happy family.
"I think it's lovely to see the kids and the grandparents enjoying that camp, and having time to see the kids all together, the older kids playing with the smaller ones and the interaction of the families," she said.
Mrs Steggles urges any grandparents raising their grandchildren, who would like to meet with those in the same boat to get in touch with her on 0419 107 736.
Mrs Steggles also volunteers at St Peter's church op-shop, which she founded in 2017.
According to her, the op-shop has the cheapest prices in town, but more than that it helps people in need, for example if someone has just come out of prison, and needs clothes to go to interviews, St Peter's will help them out.
"We do all sorts and that's really what the community's about," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
