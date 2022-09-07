Changed traffic conditions for essential works on Trzecinski Bridge

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from tomorrow on the New England Highway to carry out essential maintenance on Trzecinski Bridge.
To minimise the impact to motorists, we will be working at night from 7pm to 5am from Thursday to Saturday. Work is expected to be completed in two nights, weather permitting.
Single lane closures with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
