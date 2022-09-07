The Maitland Mercury
Dangerous blue green algae found in Rathluba Lagoon

September 7 2022 - 5:41am
Blue green algae. Picture supplied.

A red alert has been issued for Rathluba Lagoon, East Maitland after a recent water sample revealed a high concentration of blue green algae.

