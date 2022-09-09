It's team first for Maitand Pickers playmaker Chad O'Donnell

Chad O'Donnell is a damned good actor, but a better bloke and teammate.
In the lead in to the Maitland Pickers President's Cup grand final, O'Donnell put his own pain to the side to talk up his hopes of overcoming a knee injury and playing in the decider.
He was never a chance after being hit high and landing awkwardly with 30 seconds left in the preliminary final, but it was a plan to keep the Pickers' opponent Glebe-Burwood Wolves guessing and to take some of the heat off less experienced teammates.
Two years on an O'Donnell is his usual effervescent self as he prepares for the 2022 Newcastle RL grand final against Macquarie at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, but glad this is the real thing.
"That whole season I was there until 30 seconds to go in that preliminary final when I did my knee," O'Donnell said of the 2020 campaign.
"At the time it was pretty emotional. Pre-game (coach) Matty (Lantry) kept me involved in everything until kick-off as if I was still playing. I still got a jersey.
"We did a video in which all our families sent a message to us just before the game that's when it really hit me that I wasn't playing.
"I had my niece on the video sending me this emotional message to motivate us all. That was probably the moment it sunk in.
"It was about half-an-hour before kick off that it sunk in that I wasn't going to be there.
"It was I guess a shattering moment as I had never had an injury that had ruled me out of game like that."
You could be thinking that after 2020 that O'Donnell would be a bundle of nerves and anxiety, but the smile is there and the usual business like approach to training as he put in some extra kicking before the main session on Tuesday.
After premierships with Western Suburbs, the Roosters in SG Ball and Maitland in juniors, O'Donnell knows what to expect and this year is savouring the experience.
"For me it's a different one this year, I think I'm a bit more older. I'm a bit more mature the nerves don't get me as much," he said.
"It's more about enjoying the moment rather than putting too much pressure on the occasion."
O'Donnell said there were glimpses of Maitland's best in the 42-14 major semi-final win against Macquarie, but the Pickers best was still to come.
"I think this year, we haven't really got to our full potential still. On the weekend we showed glimpses," he said.
"For myself in particular with Lamby we linked up the best we had in a little while.
"As a whole there were still patches we know we can build upon, which is I guess is exciting."
O'Donnell said while they were at times back to their attacking best, defence was still the key to Maitland's success and a part of the game he relishes.
"The old cliche is that defence wins games, but it is something we can pride ourselves on.
"It's something the coaching staff drive not just in seniors but throughout the club that our defensive principles are quite strong and I guess we just trust each other.
"It's probably weird to say being a half, but defence is one of my favourite parts of the game.
"I get a bit of a kick out of it sometimes when the backrowers from the other team sort of point at me or call me out. I just take that challenge upon myself to get straight up and into them from the start of the game.
"It's something from when I was a young kid that I just love to tackle and defend.
"I guess one of my biggest attributes of my personal game is my energy and I feed off my defence which drives the rest of my game."
"If my defence is intact, my running game comes into play, my energy in relation to the whole game feeds off that."
The Maitland Pickers are hoping to fill BAYS 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60 and the Southern Hill so fans are urged to go to those areas.
Grand final tickets are on sale pre-game at Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the day at the Ticketmaster. They are $20 for adults and $12.50 concession, children under-16 are free, but the must still get a ticket online or at the ground.
Kick off in the main game is at 3pm.
