Brand launch for Northern Settlement Services

The not-for-profit organisation Northern Settlement Services is set to launch a new name, brand and logo on Wednesday at their official brand launch.
The organisation which was established in Newcastle in 1981, has supported multicultural communities to thrive in the Newcastle, Hunter and New England regions for over four decades.
CEO of Northern Settlement Services, Sharon Daishe is pleased to be announcing the organisation's new brand and logo.
"The new brand and logo truly encompass who we are and what we do and the ongoing evolution of our purpose," said Mrs Daishe.
Originally established as a Migrant Resource Centre, Northern Settlement Services has grown to offer an extensive range of multicultural services, including aged care, youth and families.
The organisation is led by Sharon Daishe, with support of a Board, led by Chair, Jon Chin and eight other members.
Although the organisation's name and brand are changing, their purpose will remain the same.
"We will continue supporting and inspiring culturally diverse people and communities to overcome barriers and thrive, and we believe our new brand showcases this diversity more than our current one," said Mr Chin.
Staff, clients and stakeholders are invited to join the brand launch to be held at the Newcastle Harness Racing Club, Jackson Street, Broadmeadow at 10:30am on September 14.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
