Man charged after allegedly stealing flag tribute to late Chief Inspector Tony Townsend

A man will face court today after allegedly stealing an Aboriginal flag from Maitland Police Station which formed part of a tribute to the late Chief Inspector Tony Townsend.
On Wednesday, August 24, a representative from the Mindaribba Aboriginal Land Council laid a floral arrangement and an Aboriginal flag at Maitland Police Station as a tribute to Chief Inspector Townsend - who passed away that week - and his dedication to serving the community.
The flag was displayed at the front of the station along with the floral tribute until it was stolen on Thursday, September 1.
A review of CCTV revealed two men attended the station about 6.45pm and one of the men went inside while the other removed the flag from display and allegedly concealed it in his jacket before they both left the area.
Following extensive inquiries, a 60-year-old man was arrested by officers attached to Port Stephens/Hunter Police District just before 3pm yesterday (Thursday, September 8) at Victoria Street Train Station.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with larceny.
The East Maitland man has been refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court today (Friday, September 9).
The Aboriginal flag has since been recovered and will be returned to display in due course.
Inquiries are continuing.
