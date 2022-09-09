Flags half mast, bridge bathed in purple - local leaders react to Queen's death

Flags flying at council facilities across the city will fly at half mast as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Maitland City Council has announced that Morpeth Bridge will be illulminated purple until after the Queen's funeral.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said he was deeply saddened to hear of her majesty's passing this morning.
"For 70 years, she kept her promise to serve the people of the Commonwealth for her entire life," Cr Penfold said.
"Her Majesty's was a steady presence in our lives and source of pride.
"Her dedication and service will forever be an inspiration to us all, and Maitland's thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.
"God Save The King," Cr Penfold said.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said: " We have lost an extraordinary woman, the longest reigning British Monarch and the first reigning monarch to visit Australia," she said.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II gave a remarkable lifetime of service that continued to the very end.
"Her courage, service and dedication is an inspiration to all of us.
"My deepest condolences to the Royal Family.
"Vale Queen Elizabeth, Rest In Peace," Ms Aitchison said.
A condolence book will be open for people to sign at Ms Aitchison's office later this afternoon.
