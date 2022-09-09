Backrower Smith's proud to earn his spot in Maitland Pickers grand final team

Maitland Pickers backrower Lincoln Smith laughs when critics describe the Pickers as the new Western Suburbs Maggots going out to buy a premiership.
It was the fact that he had brought a house at Telarah with his partner and he had the chance to play footy with so many of his mates from growing up in Maitland that lured him back to the club after seasons with Cessnock and South Newcastle last year.
Advertisement
"Everyone takes the Mickey out of Maitland at the moment, saying they buy all their players and we're the new West Newcastle, but realistically if you have a look, we've probably got the most local juniors playing for our club than any other in the comp," said Smith, a Morpeth junior who made his Pickers first grade debut in 2014.
"We've got eight straight up who are local juniors in the first grade team."
Grand final news
Smith and close friends Brock Lamb, Matt Soper-Lawler, Pete Wilson and Chad O'Donnell all played together as juniors at the Pickers and will be lining up for Maitland against Macquarie on Sunday in the team's first, first grade final since the 2010-11 premierships.
"I'm pumped this is my first senior grand final I've ever played in and it's back where it all started," Smith said.
"Matty Soper-Lawler and I straight after our under-18 season came out and instead of playing in the 19s played first grade that year.
"It was a pretty tough year getting thrown straight into first grade.
"When I left, I always said I would be back to play. I just needed a little bit of time away.
"I think I got a little bit complacent. I was a young bloke, I got a go at first grade really young and I wasn't training as hard as I used to because I sort of expected to play first grade because we weren't the strongest club at the time.
"I got a bit lazy and a bit unfit. I really needed that change of scenery to see if I was enjoying footy anymore.
"I played for South Newcastle last year. I've got to give it to them, they really made me enjoy my football again.
"They are a great bunch of blokes down there. South Newcastle is a great club. It made me really enjoy my footy again."
With Lamb regularly in his ear about returning to Maitland and a call from coach Matt Lantry asking him have a try, Smith decided the time was right to return knowing full well it would be a hard team to break into.
However, he didn't expect the first major obstacle would be injury.
"The week when we played the Knights in the trial at Maitland, Matty gave me the starting backrow spot and I was so keen that I was overdoing it and tore my hamstring at training on Tuesday night. At the time we didn't think it was a big deal.
Advertisement
"I walked from the field and played it down, but it was a bigger injury than we thought.
He missed all the trial games and in his rush to return reinjured his hamstring in the round two reserve grade game.
"It set me back because it is such a hard side to crack as there's no weakness from our one to 17. Even our reserve grade, there are a lot of guys there who would play first grade regularly at any other club," he said.
"After the second injury I gave myself six weeks off, did all my rehab properly and did a lot of work with the Phil Bosson the old Knights physio.
"Matty (Lantry) gave me an opportunity through injury and I haven't looked back since, pretty much every minute of every game."
Advertisement
Smith made his return in the backrow on the right edge, but when Pickers fullback Dan Langbridge he switched to left centre where he played for six weeks.
But the right edge beside Lamb is his preferred option.
"It's been nice coming back and slot in the back row on Lamby's edge because we played so much footy together over the years. It didn't take any time to get the timing right or anything it just sort of happened.
"I've been used to playing on either edge, but I enjoy playing on the right side more, especially running off Lamby it makes my job 10 times easier."
The Maitland Pickers are hoping to fill BAYS 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60 and the Southern Hill so fans are urged to go to those areas.
Grand final tickets are on sale pre-game at Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the day at the Ticketmaster. They are $20 for adults and $12.50 concession, children under-16 are free, but the must still get a ticket online or at the ground.
Advertisement
Kick off in the main game is at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.