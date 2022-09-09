The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Backrower Smith's proud to earn his spot in Maitland Pickers grand final team

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Pickers backrower Lincoln Smith, pictured in action against Macquarie, is thrilled to be back at his junior club and playing in a grand final. Picture by Amanda Hafey.

Maitland Pickers backrower Lincoln Smith laughs when critics describe the Pickers as the new Western Suburbs Maggots going out to buy a premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.