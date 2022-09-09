The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What will the world be like now - residents have their say on Queen's passing

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:51am, first published 3:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Ron Harrison and Sue Richards from Rutherford. Picture: Laura Rumbel

Mercury journalist Laura Rumbel took to the streets on Friday after news broke of the Queen's passing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.