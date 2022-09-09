What will the world be like now - residents have their say on Queen's passing

Mercury journalist Laura Rumbel took to the streets on Friday after news broke of the Queen's passing.
The general consensus from those she spoke to was one of sadness and also praise for a monarch who served the people until the end.
One resident said she was not surprised by the news of the queen's death but did wonder what the world will look like now, following the loss of such a brave and stoic world leader.
Sue Richards of Rutherford:
"I think she's done a very good job, she earnt a rest now," said Sue.
"I think King Charles will follow in her footsteps, she's been a good mentor," said Sue.
Ron Harrison of Rutherford:
"She had a fair innings," said Ron.
"They reckon she never made a mistake," he said.
Jackie Swann of Cooranbong:
"I thought it was devastating actually, so I don't know how it's going to go now that she's gone," said Jackie.
"There's never been a bad word said about her," she said.
Andre Swann of Cooranbong:
"It'll be very hard to beat the Queen," said Andre.
Alex Kilmartin of Lorn:
"It wasn't a shock, it was more so upsetting, and it makes me wonder what the world is going to be like now," said Alex.
Bernadette Plush of Miranda:
"The thing is though she'd been at it for so long, like since her twenties, imagine that. She's done a brilliant job, so sad," said Bernadette.
Kim Buchanan of Miranda:
"Give it to William," said Kim.
Other residents The Mercury spoke to who did not want to be named said:
"We're going through that era of wanting women in power and things like that, and she's the original power woman," said one Maitland resident.
Another resident said: "I think King Charles will do the best that he can."
And lastly another local said: "I think she's done what she promised, she devoted her life to it."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
