Betty Weller was an icon of historic Morpeth and since her death earlier this month the streets of the town have never been the same.
Even at the grand age of 93 she would still be out sweeping the gutters with her broom as far as she could walk.
It was all part of her community service - a gig that spanned several decades.
She was heavily involved in the Morpeth School of Arts Hall and the Woodville School of Arts Hall, holding the positions of caretaker, cleaner and treasurer over the years. She also cleaned Tocal College, was the proud ticket lady at dances held at the Woodville hall and was a member of Morpeth Museum.
She was also a Maitland Council committee member. She won many awards for her contributions over the years, including Citizen of the Year, and was regularly featured in the Mercury's pages for her unwavering commitment to Morpeth and her beloved hall.
"She proudly wore the Morpeth School of Arts Hall keys around her neck to the day she had to hand them back," granddaughter Kristin said.
Betty was known for her 'curiosity sales' in Morpeth. She ran markets every Sunday for many years and developed a reputation for her trash and treasures as well as her plants.
The event would be advertised with cloth signs on telegraph poles and road signs - and every single time there was always something intriguing to be found.
"She was a true 'collector' of every bibs and bobs, who never threw anything away and always found a use for it or believed one day someone would want it," Kristin said.
"Here she had her most valued treasures as well as the rusty old nails for 20 cents, lids to missing pots and pans that someone may be wanting to find. Many of her plants live on in the gardens around Morpeth.
"She finally stopped her markets at 90 years of age even though she wanted to keep going."
Betty called Morpeth "her town" - a right she felt she had after living there for more than half a century.
She was very proud of Morpeth and had a great love for it.
Kristin affectionately named her the 'Queen of Morpeth' 20 years ago and it fitted her like a glove.
Her home on the corner of Swan and George Streets, was a place to advertise the sale of old clothes and hang up any discarded items she found on the street, just incase someone came looking for them.
The mystery of the lost thong, which spent seven years hanging in the tree in front of the house, was recently solved. It actually belonged to Kristin.
Betty was often out the front chatting to people who were passing by, flagged by her beloved dog, Kiddy.
"Her home even featured on a postcard due to its character," Kristin said.
"Nanna was featured in an exhibition at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery for her love of bric-a-brac and being a collector of everything."
Betty was born in Dubbo and grew up there before moving to the Hunter Region where she started working in potato fields at Woodville for Cliffy Hicks.
She cleaned for some of the Hunter's most prominent families, including the Scott's in Woodville.
Kristin said her Nanna was always very precise. Her age of 93 wouldn't do, it had to be 93 - and a half.
She said her Nanna would have been 'absolutely honoured' to have her obituary in the Mercury.
"I must say I am the proudest granddaughter to have such a wonderful Nanna, who achieved so much in her community and who was loved by so many people," Kristin said.
"She taught me how to be a strong, independent and proud woman and I owe so much to her. I wouldn't be the person I am today without having her as my role model and I will honour her for the remainder of my days.
"She is so deserving of one last tribute."
Betty was farewelled in a funeral service at St James' Anglican Church in Morpeth on September 2.
