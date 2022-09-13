The group that dispels the cruel misconceptions about stroke victims

Emma Beesley knows only too well the sad and painful misconceptions about stroke victims.
The former lawyer has experienced first hand the cruel taunts from people who question why she walks with a limp and has the use of only one arm.
But thanks to the members of a Maitland group, Emma now knows she is not alone in her battle.
The Maitland Aphasia Communication Group is one big family, supporting each other through the obstacles faced in life after having a stroke.
The group, which meets every Friday morning at Telarah Bowling Club, focuses on inclusivity and communication, where each member is openly welcomed to speak in their own time with no judgement from other members.
Two Speech Pathologists join the group on alternative fortnights for a member-driven therapeutic session, where games such as hangman are played to improve speech and language.
Some members of the group also join via video streaming if they are unable to attend in person, with individuals joining from as far as Port Macquarie and Tamworth.
"We laugh, we cry, we laugh again. It's wonderful," said co-founder Rachel Parsons.
Last week marked Stroke Awareness Week in NSW (September 5 to 11).
One of the biggest misconceptions when it comes to stroke patients is loss of intelligence.
The Maitland Aphasia Group members are passionate about spreading awareness about aphasia, with one-third of individuals experiencing aphasia after a stroke.
Aphasia is known as a communication difficulty, which can affect one's speech, understanding, reading, writing and working with numbers after a stroke.
"Aphasia is loss of language, not intelligence. It's caused by brain injuries, strokes, and trauma," said Rachel.
Rachel Parsons was one of four who founded the Maitland Aphasia Group back in 2011, after the support group she attended could no longer meet.
"Back then we started with four of us, now we have over 50-plus members," said Rachel.
President of the Maitland Aphasia Group Emma Beesley had her stroke six years ago, when she was 33, and she joined the Maitland Aphasia Group after moving back to Maitland from Wollongong.
"I was a lawyer working at the family court, I had a fiancé," said Emma.
"The older and young people used to stare at me, like what's wrong with her, why has she got that limp, why has she got no use to her arm, but I just keep on walking," she said.
Emma now works as a judicial associate on a permanent part-time basis, and Rachel works at a cafe in Pender Place.
"I went from wiping the tables to now taking the orders and making the coffees," said Rachel.
Self acceptance was a big challenge for both women, but the Maitland Aphasia Group and the friendships formed within allowed both Rachel and Emma, and many other members to gain back their confidence after their stroke.
"My family most of all, but my Aphasia friends they've really helped me grow and flourish," said Emma.
With no funding from the government, the Maitland Aphasia group raise their own money to go towards running their weekly Friday meetings, and other activities.
"We started our group by raffling, I had my head shaved," said Rachel.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
