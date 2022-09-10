With the varroa mite outbreak signalling the eradication of most of the bees within the Maitland Local Government Area, it's time to take matters into our own hands.
Pick up a pollination seed pack, plant it, nurture it, and you will be helping to boost the population of pollinating insects.
These include hover flies, butterflies and moths.
The Slow Food Earth Market Maitland has 500 packs of seed to giveaway - thanks to the generosity of Mudgee seed company Royston Petrie Seeds - and chairwoman Amorelle Dempster is calling on residents to do their bit to help.
She wants people living in Lorn, Largs, Morpeth, Bolwarra, East Maitland, Maitland and Gillieston Heights to grow the seed.
"This is so critically important for our food security," Ms Dempster said.
"We won't have any of those bulk crops that we need, we won't have pumpkins for the Christmas table, if we don't have pollinators.
"We need to attract other pollinators to our farms and having pollination seed mixes in suburbs near farms will help us to do that."
Seeds in Gillieston Heights will be distributed through the Hub. Follow the Facebook page Our Garden Hive for pick up dates and times.
The seeds will be available from Readers Cafe and Larder in East Maitland, Lorn Community Garden, Maitland and District Garden Club and Woodville Store.
They will also be available at the Slow Food Earth Market in The Levee on Thursday, September 15.
"We are once again calling on the community for their help. They have been there for our farmers through drought, floods, the pandemic and now we need them to be there for our farmers. The death of the bees is a huge problem for our farmers and for our broader food security in Maitland," Ms Dempster said.
