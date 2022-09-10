The Maitland Mercury
Grow a pollination seed mix to help save Maitland farmers' crops

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
September 10 2022 - 2:30am
Farmer Liam Dennis with a flowering winter vegetable crop. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

With the varroa mite outbreak signalling the eradication of most of the bees within the Maitland Local Government Area, it's time to take matters into our own hands.

