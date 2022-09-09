The Maitland Mercury
Second man in court on theft of Aboriginal flag memorial to respected cop Tony Townsend

Updated September 9 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 10:39pm
A 36-year-old East Maitland man was arrested at Maitland Police Station on Friday night and charged with larceny and breach of bail.

A second man will face court on Saturday after allegedly stealing an Aboriginal flag from Maitland Police Station earlier this month.

