Second man in court on theft of Aboriginal flag memorial to respected cop Tony Townsend

A second man will face court on Saturday after allegedly stealing an Aboriginal flag from Maitland Police Station earlier this month.
About 7.50pm on Friday, a 36-year-old Gregory Walker, from East Maitland, was arrested at Maitland Police Station
Advertisement
Mr Walker was charged with larceny and breach of bail. The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
His arrest and charges follow that of 60-year-old John Schultz, 60, of East Maitland, who appeared in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday charged with larceny over the theft of the flag on September 1.
Schultz pleaded guilty pleaded guilty and was granted conditional bail
Police said a representative from the Mindaribba Aboriginal Land Council laid a floral arrangement and an Aboriginal flag at the police station on August 24 as a tribute to the respected police officer, who died the day before. The flag had been displayed at the front of the police station until it was stolen on September 1
The flag was displayed at the front of the station along with the floral tribute until it was stolen on Thursday, September 1.
Police say a review of CCTV revealed Schultz removed the flag from the display and hid it in his jacket.
Following inquiries, Schultz was arrested at Victoria Street railway station about 3pm on Thursday.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with larceny.
After his appearance in court on Fiday, Schultz was granted conditional bail to re-appear at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, October 26 for sentencing.
The Aboriginal flag has since been recovered and will be returned to display in due course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.