Morpeth Bulls claim title to kick off All-Age grand final day

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 10 2022 - 5:17am, first published 1:30am
The Morpeth Bulls are the C-grade Ladies League Tag premiers after beating Awabakal 16-8 in the grand final on Saturday. Picture by Smart Artist

The Morpeth Bulls have claimed the C-grade Ladies League Tag 2022 premiership with a 16-8 win against Awabakal in the grand final at the Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday.

