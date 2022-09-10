Morpeth Bulls claim title to kick off All-Age grand final day

The Morpeth Bulls have claimed the C-grade Ladies League Tag 2022 premiership with a 16-8 win against Awabakal in the grand final at the Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday.
In a great team effort, half Maddi Dean was the player of the match.
Advertisement
In their debut season, the Bulls progressed to the grand final after losing in the opening week of the finals to Awabakal and then beating Cardiff 8-6 in a preliminary final thriller.
The Woodberry Warriors meet Dora Creek in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League A-grade grand final at 3pm.
Play in the Southern Conference grand final between Dungog and Stroud/Clarence Town was to start at 12.10pm.
A last minute try by Will Rooke gave Dungog a 14-12 win against Clarence Town/Stroud in the Northern Conference grand final.
It was close all day with the scores locked at 10-all at half time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.