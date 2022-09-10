The George beat Hills Solicitors to make Maitland A-grade netball grand final

The George Tavern will meet the Maitland Pickers in the Maitland A-grade netball grand final ending Hills Solicitors' amazing record of making the past 10 deciders.
The George beat Hills 44-38 in Saturday's preliminary final and will line up against the Maitland Pickers in next Saturday's grand final, the first in more than a decade not to feature Hills.
The second-quarter proved to be the difference with The George opening up a match-winning 24-16 lead after scores were tied at 10-all at the first break.
The shooting from both teams was first class despite strong, gusty winds making it extremely difficult to judge shots with any sort of certainty.
Hills showed their character reducing the lead to just five goals at the final break, but they were unable to make any further inroads.
While The George and Hills were the headline act, there were plenty of intense battles in the other 26 finals on Saturday including a thrilling A-2 final which The Quarry won 26-25 against clubmates WRTNC Lynx and a 32-31 win by Maitland Blacks Pivot against Easts team Windsor Castle in A-3.
PRELIMINARY FINALS
A1: The George 44 def Hills Solicitors 38
A2: The Quarry 26 def WRTNC Lynx 25
A3: MRBNC Pivot 32 def EMNC Windsor Castle 31
A4: BDNC Miller Park Hotel Big Guns 24 def WRTNC Oddbods 19
B1: Medowie Kaos 40 def WRTNC Embers 24
B2: Seaham Rycon Civil 36 def PRNC Win or Booze 32
B3: MCS Diamonds 37 def WRTNC Devil Frogs 26
B4: RSL Queens 44 def Seaham GM Force 17
C1: Drama Llamas 29 def Hills Storm 27
C2: The Cherry Bombs 52 def MRBNC Castle 15
Cadets Div 1: BDNC Tillys Child Care Bombshells 42 def MRBNC Rebels 27
Cadets Div 2: Majestic Majic 32 def MRBNC Iconic 23
Cadets Div 3: HVGS Atlanta 36 def MRBNC Nova 14
Cadets Div 4: TNC Poison Ivy 43 def WRTNC Tremors 9
Inter Div 1: EMNC Brazen Stars 29 def TNC Hot Shots 22
Inter Div 2: EMNC PLC Lightning 40 def TNC Power 18
Inter Div 3: HVGS Aerogirls 34 def EMNC Galaxy 9
Inter Div 4: MRBNC Cobras 25 def WRTNC Cherry Bombs 21
U12 Div 1: Majestic Madness 13 def TNC Swifts 12
U12 Div 2: RSL Fever 32 def MRBNC Magic 11
U12 Div 3: BDNC Breakout 13 def Seaham Super Shots 10
U11 Div 1: Cosmic Comets 41 def BDNC Blossom Power 20
U11 Div 2: RSL Jewels 17 def RSL Revolution 13
U11 Div 3: MMRBNC Scorpians16 def EMNC Ace Squad 12
U10 Div 1: Seaham Purple Rockets 26 def Sky Gem Comets 21
U10 Div 2: MRBNC Gems 12 def EMNC Sunflowers 5
U10 Div 3: MCS Supernovas 15 def EMNC Buttercups 5
