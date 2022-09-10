The Maitland Mercury
The George beat Hills Solicitors to make Maitland A-grade netball grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 11 2022 - 12:37am, first published September 10 2022 - 10:30pm
The George's Ash Edwards prepares to pass the ball to Katie Rodwell in Saturday's A-grade netball preliminary final against Hills Solicitors. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The George Tavern will meet the Maitland Pickers in the Maitland A-grade netball grand final ending Hills Solicitors' amazing record of making the past 10 deciders.

