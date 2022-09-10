Excitement builds as grand final day arrives for Maitland Pickers

Australian cricket great Mark Waugh has throw his support behind the Maitland Pickers as excitement grows ahead of today's Newcastle Rugby League grand final against Macquarie Scorpions at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Waugh posted a message of support to the Pickers and his friend Pickers president Frank Lawler: "Best of luck on Sunday in the grand final for the @PickersMaitland. I will be cheering for them on, along with there illustrious president."
Pickers fans are expected to fill Bays 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60 and the Southern Hill in a "sea of black and white" on Sunday with kick off in the main game at 3pm.
Grand final news
The Pickers and Scorpions both had captain's runs at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The Maitland Mercury will be posting half-time and full-time score updates online on Facebook and Twitter.
Fans unable to get along to the match can watch it on BarTV.
