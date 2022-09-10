The Maitland Mercury
Photos

Excitement builds as grand final day arrives for Maitland Pickers

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 11 2022 - 2:19am, first published September 10 2022 - 11:01pm
Australian cricket great Mark Waugh in Maitland Pickers gear ahead of Sunday's grand final. Picture supplied

Australian cricket great Mark Waugh has throw his support behind the Maitland Pickers as excitement grows ahead of today's Newcastle Rugby League grand final against Macquarie Scorpions at McDonald Jones Stadium.

