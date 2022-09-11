Firefighters are battling a blaze at Mount Vincent Road Waste Management Centre, East Maitland this morning.
Six NSW Rural Fire Service crews and one Fire and Rescue NSW crew attended the waste management centre just before 6am on Monday, September 12, responding to alerts of smoke in the vicinity.
RFS media and communications manager Inspector Ben Shepherd said the crews found a 30x30 metre pile of rubbish alight.
The fire is contained to the waste management facility and Insp Shepherd said there is no threat to surrounding properties.
Smoke is impacting the Ashtonfield area and NSW RFS advises residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
"We don't advise hanging out your washing and if you have health issues please stay indoors until further notice," NSW RFS Lower Hunter said in a Facebook post.
Insp Shepherd said fire crews are expected to be on the scene for a number of hours, as they break up the rubbish pile into smaller pieces and work at extinguishing it.
A bulk water carrier attended the scene.
Maitland City Council has announced the waste management centre will be closed until the NSW RFS confirms it can be reopened.
Council staff are on site with RFS crews to help get the fire under control, and reports have been made to the Environmental Protection Agency and SafeWork NSW.
Maitland City Council's manager environment and sustainability Catherine Pepper said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed and investigations are underway.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
