Maitland residents can get their pets microchipped for free this spring at three microchipping pop ups across the city.
Microchipping pets is not only a legal requirement in NSW, but it helps reunite families with lost dogs and cats faster, saves money and time chasing lost pets, and avoids potential fines.
The Maitland Animal Management Facility team will be on site at the pop ups to provide more information about their subsidised desexing programs, along with a council ranger to answer any questions.
Maitland residents are invited to join Maitland City Council for the free events, all from 10am to 2pm at:
Council's group manager planning and environment Matt Prendergast said microchipping is an important part of pet ownership.
"Our dream would be to have every dog and cat across Maitland microchipped, and we're hoping that these free events across the city will help us get one step closer to that," he said.
"These free days are a great opportunity to come out and get your pet microchipped, which helps us get your pets home safely if they make a great escape."
No bookings are required and pet owners will need to bring proof of Maitland residence such as a driver's licence or rates notice.
Make sure that dogs are on leads and cats are contained.
There will be separate zones for small and big dogs, plus cats.
If you believe your animal is aggressive, or could be, please call the Maitland Animal Management Centre on 0438 742 541 prior to attending.
In NSW, all cats and dogs (other than those exempt), must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before being sold or given away, whichever happens first.
If you fail to have your cat or dog microchipped, you may also find yourself facing a fine up to $180.
Restricted or declared dangerous dogs that aren't microchipped could attract fines of up to $1,320, but Council will not be issuing fines at any of the free microchipping days.
