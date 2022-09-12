Walka Water Works is set to partially reopen in November, with hazard reduction works on parts of the park starting soon.
The site, owned by NSW Crown Lands and managed by Maitland City Council, closed to the public in February 2022 after asbestos was found in some parts.
Work starting in the coming weeks will restore access to Walka via both Scobies Lane and Pumphouse Road, reopen the walking and running trails to the public and reopen the car park and amenities block.
Upcoming works include the installation of fencing, signage, and capping of specific areas to restrict hazardous areas and allow recreational use of the site.
Asbestos air monitoring will also be in place to ensure no ongoing risk to the public.
A remediation plan has been developed and Maitland City Council has worked with Crown Lands to expedite reopening parts of the site to the community under interim controls.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold hailed the partial reopening as great news.
"We know the closure of Walka Water Works came as a shock and we're really pleased to be moving towards a safe, partial reopening of the site," he said.
"Council has worked very closely with Crown Lands on this journey and I'd like to thank them for their determination and willingness to come to the table and help us bring this facility back to the community.
"There are many in the community that will benefit from this partial reopening, like Maitland Parkrun and all the walkers, riders, and runners that regularly make use of Walka Water Works.
"We thank everyone for their patience while we continue to work through the issues at the site, and we're all looking forward to getting back out there and enjoying one of Maitland's most loved facilities."
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans said the community should expect conditions will continue to change at Walka as remediation works continue.
"With the risk of asbestos contamination still present at Walka, our ground maintenance crews won't be able to maintain the previous levels of presentation," he said.
"Once we're able to get back in there safely, we'll restore those high standards as soon as possible.
"There is also likely to be the need to close the site periodically while remediation works are ongoing, to allow that work to happen and for public safety, but we'll strive to ensure any disruptions to the community are minimised.'
Details of a broader remediation plan will be released in the coming months, with council officers working towards addressing issues across the whole site in partnership with Crown Lands.
Council will keep the community informed as to the progress of the works and look forward to announcing a firm partial reopening date soon.
