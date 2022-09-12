Tears at mum's raw and powerful ROADwhyz presentation

As a stoic Michelle Davis gave her powerful and somewhat graphic account of how her two sons were killed in a road accident, a stony silence fell over the crowd in Maitland Baptist Church auditorium and there was barely a dry eye in the house.
I was part of that crowd on Thursday night, alongside a group of around 30 parents and their teenage sons and daughters, many, including myself, who wept openly.
Alongside Michelle addressing the crowd was a paramedic, a driving instructor, and a highway patrol officer all from the Maitland area.
As part of the presentation, unfiltered clips of horrific road accidents played across the big screen.
The whole auditorium was silent, as they tried to reel in the tears.
In other news:
While some of the participants were reluctant to attend the presentation I could read their body language once Michelle started talking and I know they were taking it all in.
Rebecca Croese, who attended and has a son on his learners permit said the presentation was graphic.
"It's graphic, and it's horrendous but it's real, and it should be real in everyone's mind."
She said her son has only just started on his L's.
"He started learning to drive last week and I'm terrified, and I'm terrified because it could be anyone," said Mrs Croese.
"You only have to listen to Michelle talk to know that it doesn't matter how long it's been, it's as real as yesterday," said Mrs Croese
Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Michelle Davis shared with the group how her two teenage sons died, and the impact this had on her and her family.
The last words she heard from her eldest son Brendon was, "love you too mum," forty-five minutes later, and both of Michelle's sons were gone, her world turned upside down.
Michelle describes seeing an ambulance drive away from the scene, no sirens, no flashing lights, and that's how she knew her two boys were in that ambulance, lifeless.
She told in raw detail how she had to identify her two boys, Brendon 19, and Mathew 16, the next day.
ROADwhyz travels to local schools to share with young drivers the Young Driver Awareness presentation, and the powerful message behind it, but one learner driver who attended the evening with his dad found the public event had more of an impact on him.
"I've had ROADwhyz come to my school before, and not being in a school environment is definitely more confronting," said the young man.
"It would be nice to see more young people here," his dad said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.