The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tears at mum's raw and powerful ROADwhyz presentation

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Davis with pictures of her two sons killed in a tragic road accident. File picture.

As a stoic Michelle Davis gave her powerful and somewhat graphic account of how her two sons were killed in a road accident, a stony silence fell over the crowd in Maitland Baptist Church auditorium and there was barely a dry eye in the house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.