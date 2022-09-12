Spring is in full swing in Central Maitland this September and October with events at The Levee set to bring sights, sounds and flavours from around the world.
Making their return are The Levee's popular foreign film nights, with two celebrated European rom-coms Rosa's Wedding from Spain and My Big Gay Italian Wedding from Italy screening on Friday, September 16 and Friday, October 14, respectively.
Tickets to both showings at The Riverlink building from 7pm are free.
Eager cinephiles have the option to spring for a $5 VIP ticket, which includes an allocated plum seat, plus popcorn and a choc top. Both films are rated M for mature audiences.
Meanwhile, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 24, The Levee shared zone will play host to the sweet scents of spring during the Bling and Bloom Mini Market.
From fragrant soaps, candles and flower bouquets to handmade jewellery and scrumptious food options, the mini market is perfect for families, with free activities for the kids and live performances throughout the day.
The Levee public programs officer David Graham said the seasonal market is "perfectly paired with a relaxed Saturday morning brunch at one of The Levee's cosy cafes or eateries".
"The theming of this season's The Levee programs mirrors our city's diverse community and marries up nicely with the upcoming Riverlights Multicultural Festival at The Levee on Saturday, October 8," he said.
Starting Monday, September 26, the school holiday offering includes an array of arts and crafts from across the globe.
"Morpeth's Creative Art Space will teach kids how to fashion their own jewellery, Earthen Rhythms will be running some fun African drum workshops, and local artist Louisa Magrics will teach the art of crochet," Mr Graham said.
Bookings for some of these school holiday sessions are required. Visit www.thelevee.com.au for more information on everything happening at The Levee this spring.
