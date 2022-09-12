Get your dancing shoes on: Mai-Wel's 60th anniversary gala ball is back

Mark your calendars for October 15 for a night of glitz and glamour at Mai-Wel's Gala Ball.
Hosted at the Crowne Plaza in the picturesque Hunter Valley, Mai-Wel's Gala Ball celebrates an incredible 60 years of supporting the Hunter region.
Tickets include a three-course meal, refreshments and live entertainment.
Event attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in a variety of exciting fundraising activities on the night, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs.
General admission tickets are priced at $185, in order to offer a new subsided ticket option for people with a disability, priced at $50 for themselves and one support person.
Two Rover Coaches buses have been generously donated for the night, tickets are available to be purchased for $10 each.
The buses will depart and return from Maitland Railway Station to the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley.
All proceeds from the gala ball will go towards Mai-Wel services, programs, and infrastructure to help Mai-Well continue to provide the highest quality services to people with disability and job seekers in the Maitland community.
Inclusion and accessibility will be key on this special night, and the team at Mai-Wel hopes as many people come along to join in on the celebrations.
If you would like to attend or sponsor the ball or donate a prize, learn more and get in touch with Mai-Wel's Events team using the information on Mai-Wel's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
