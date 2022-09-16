Maitland Pickers have laid platform for sustained success: Alex Langbridge

Maitland Pickers premiership captain Alex Langbridge has confirmed he will be back next year as the club chases back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League premierships.
Langbridge was one of the stars of the 40-4 grand final win and is confident a great foundation has been set for the Pickers to defend their title and to have sustained success.
"Going forward I think we have set a great foundation and we will have a lot of success over the years - maybe not with me - but we have a great crop of kids coming through and it is very exciting for the club.
"The under-19s were terrific this year and I'm looking forward to working with them.
"I'm definitely back next year and the year after we will see what happens."
Not only were the Pickers first grade premiers, they won the Club Championship and the reserve grade, under-19s and Ladies League Tag teams all made preliminary finals.
It's a stark contrast to when the Pickers were forced to relocate to Coronation Oval from 2016 to 2017 as the Maitland Sportsground was transformed.
Maitland were thumped 50-6 by Kurri Kurri in the first game at the venue in 2016. It set the tone for the a period which Pickers president Frank Lawler admits nearly ruined the club.
The light still burned though and Trevor Ott, the 2011 Pickers premiership coach, and former Maitland junior and Super League star Luke Dorn as coaches introduced a number of future premiership players into the line-up which was back playing at the magnificent new Maitland Sportsground from 2018.
Enter former local junior Matt Lantry who coached a dominant Western Suburbs to the 2019 premiership and had a plan for not only success but sustained success at Maitland.
"I think it's really important that we brought in the right people. People who are going to work hard, they're good people to teach some of these young kids how to play footy," Langbridge, who along with his brother Dan, Pat Mata'utia and Chad O'Donnell followed Lantry to Maitland.
Add star local juniors Brock Lamb and Matty Soper-Lawler and the stage was set for an amazing three-year journey.
"It shouldn't be lost on anyone that we had eight local juniors in the premiership team. We consistently had more locals than any other team during the season," Lantry said.
"We've set out to secure the team for next year, but we are also looking to our future and will be nutting out contracts with a number of our reserve grade players for next season and under-19s coming through.
"We have already met with our under-19s and under-17s for next year and outlined the pathways for them to progress into the senior teams and first grade."
