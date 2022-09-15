More than 200 quality artworks will be on display at Maitland Region Society of Artists annual art show at Rutherford Primary School Hall, Weblands Street, from September 16 to 18.
Opening night will be held on Friday, September 16 between 6pm and 8pm, with a $10 entry fee and canapes and mocktails on offer for attendees.
The exhibition will open between 9am and 3pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.
The society has about 80 members of all ages and personalities, with roughly 40 members artwork's on sale to the public at a reasonable price.
Aisles of watercolour, oils, acrylic and pastel paintings fill the hall at Rutherford Primary school, waiting to be viewed by the public.
Maitland Region Society of Artists holds three main exhibitions throughout the year, but all funds from their art show this weekend will go to a local school, Rutherford Primary School.
"We've given away over $30,000 in the last 10 years or so," said the society's Publicity Officer Chris Lucas.
Entry on Saturday and Sunday is a gold coin donation, or five dollars for a family entry.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.