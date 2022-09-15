The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Region Society of Artists annual art show on this weekend at Rutherford

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
Updated September 15 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:00pm
Chris Lucas and Joanne Conder with one of Joanne's artworks. Picture: Laura Rumbel

More than 200 quality artworks will be on display at Maitland Region Society of Artists annual art show at Rutherford Primary School Hall, Weblands Street, from September 16 to 18.

