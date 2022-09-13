The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police target dirt bikes in Maitland, Port Stephens crackdown

Updated September 13 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers involved in Operation Token. Picture by NSW Police

Police have taken action against eight people - one allegedly a repeat offender - during a crackdown targeting misuse of dirt bikes in the Lower Hunter and Port Stephens areas in recent days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.