Australians will get a one-off public holiday next week to remember the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on Sunday saying the country would hold a 'national day of mourning'. But the announcement came with many questions from workers, retailers, business owners and unions. Here are some of your questions answered.
When is the public holiday?
Thursday September 22, to coincide with the National Memorial Service to be held in Canberra.
Will we get a public holiday every year?
No. It is just a one-off public holiday.
"Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch most Australians have known and her faithful service will be remembered for centuries to come," Mr Albanese said when he announced the day off.
"I encourage all Australians, wherever you may be, to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service."
Will the shops be closed? Will I be able to get a latte?
In NSW shops, restaurants, cafes and retailers can trade as they normally would on other public holidays such as Australia Day or New Year's Day. This additional public holiday will not be a 'restricted trading day' (such as Good Friday or Anzac Day) under the Retail Trading Act 2008.
Will the banks be open?
No. For banks and other financial institutions it will be a 'bank close day' under the Retail Trading Act 2008.
What else is cancelled or closed?
Schools will be closed for the day, as well as daycare centres, universities and most educational organisations. Federal parliament sittings have also been cancelled for the coming week.
I have to work the public holiday, will I get extra pay?
Normal public holiday rules and entitlements apply.
For employers and employees the provisions of the Fair Work Act 2009 that deal with working on public holidays will apply. For more information, go to https://www.fairwork.gov.au/employment-conditions/public-holidays.
What about my elective surgery?
Health Minister Brad Hazzard has instructed NSW Health to encourage all local health districts to retain as much of their planned elective surgery on 22 September as possible, subject to staff availability. So check with your local hospital service.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
