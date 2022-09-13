Team Lantry boxers celebrate golden six months in the ring

Boxers from the Team Lantry Boxing in Kurri Kurri are celebrating a golden six months with outstanding results in the ring at national and state tournaments.
In their most recent event three fighters returned with titles from the NSW State Championships at Canterbury Hurlstone Park RSL at the start of September.
Last month it was five medals from five fighters - two gold and three silver - at the prestigious Golden Gloves tournament which drew fighters from across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji to Acacia Ridge in Brisbane.
Back in April it was four King of the Ring titles at the highly rated PCYC NSW event held at Blacktown and in May Chris Duffie won the PCYC 81kg title in a tournament at Queanbeyan.
The NSW 60kg title two weeks ago was a fitting reward for Ethan Hamid who twice had to settle for silver against Queesland fighter and reigning Australian champion Aaron Grealey in major tournaments.
Grealey defeated Hamid in an unanimous points decision at the Australian titles in July in a fight which was voted fight of the tournament.
At the Golden Gloves it was Grealey by a split decision, a result which coach Tyson Lantry said could have gone either way, but showed how much Hamid had improved with just a month of hard work and dedication.
Hamid also won the King of the Ring 60kg title in April.
Isabella Parker won the 63kg state title to add to the gold she won in the same category at the Golden Gloves.
Reef Sattler also doubled up with the NSW 52kg title to go with his gold in the Golden Gloves youth A 52kg. He won the 52kg King of the Ring title in April.
Eve Bryson won silver at the Golden Gloves in the youth 62kg division and Jasmine Hale also claimed silver in the 75kg intermediate elite divisioin to go with her 70kg King of the Ring title.
The other King of the Ring title winner was Maddie Wilson in the 66kg division.
Lantry said the results over the past month in particular had been fitting reward for a lot of hard work by the team.
"I'm really proud of all of them. Thank you to my athletes for believing in me and trusting the process," Lantry said.
