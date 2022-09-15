Lisa* didn't expect her foster care experience to turn out quite like this: zipping around supermarket aisles, sourcing ingredients to make her first Samoan curry.
"It was a bit of an adventure for both of us," Lisa recalls fondly.
After welcoming 11-year-old Amaia* into the family, cooking was a way to help the young girl stay connected to her Pacific Island culture.
"English isn't her first language so some of the ingredients she didn't necessarily know and we would use Google Translate to find out what they were.
"We were going up and down the aisles until she spotted the right ingredients, then we came home and cooked it together."
With six of her own children, Lisa had often thought about fostering another in need but found herself questioning if her family would be the best fit for a kid like Amaia.
"I actually told SSI [Settlement Services International], I really don't know whether this is the right agency for me because I have zero experience in fostering kids from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds," Lisa says.
As it turns out, it wasn't prior experience or a culturally matched carer that Amaia needed most. More important was a safe home, a loving family with open minds, and a carer who could support her cultural connections.
"We have no cultural diversity at all in our household, but we're very open to other cultures. I've been really conscious of making sure that my kids grow up with a strong social conscience," Lisa says.
"When I raised my concerns with SSI, they explained that as long as you are curious, understanding and want what is best for the child, it can definitely work."
As manager of the Multicultural Child and Family Program for SSI across the Hunter Central Coast area, Tari Mapfumo knows finding a home where a child's identity is nurtured is crucial.
"In everything we do at SSI, culture is never put away to the side because it's not a jacket that you can take off, it's who you are," Tari says.
When children like Amaia can't be placed with a family of the same cultural background, finding a way to maintain this connection is crucial to building a sense of belonging and identity.
"We're not asking a carer to change who they are; they just need to be open and culturally responsive," Tari says.
With a strong focus on placing children from CALD backgrounds, SSI has countless supports in place to keep culture at the forefront for both carer and child.
"That whole concept of 'it takes a village', we really do apply that at SSI," Tari says.
From the start, every child receives a cultural plan that outlines key family connection points on language, religion, and important holidays or festivals.
While the implementation of that plan looks different for everyone, it can include anything from organising a monthly appointment to braid afro hair, to showing carers to a local store where they can buy ingredients to make a traditional meal.
For Lisa, finding ways to help Amaia explore her culture has ultimately brought them both closer together.
"You don't have to know everything about their culture to be a good foster carer," Lisa says. "The other day in the car, I heard her say 'When we get home' for the first time. Just knowing that she feels safe enough to refer to it as her home was pretty special."
*Names have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals.
For Lake Macquarie lovebirds Lisa and Geoff, foster care has introduced them to a whole new world. A wonderful world full of love, learning and laughter that has brought immeasurable joy to their lives.
As respite carers, Lisa and Geoff consider themselves lucky to play a role in their foster child's life.
Every fortnight, they look after eight-year-old Toby*.
"He is part of the family, he has met our parents, siblings and friends," Geoff said. "Toby always has a smile on his face when he comes over. A couple of months ago, he said I love you for the first time and it was pretty special."
When it comes to why they foster, the answer is simple.
"We foster because we enjoy it and because it makes the children happy," Geoff said.
"It means we can share our experiences and values with them as well as our hobbies, interests and families."
The pair became carers after hearing about the number of young people who need help. "It's a combination, I think of being Catholic and the social justice aspect of that as well as an obvious need in the community," Lisa said.
"Also, it has opened up a new world to us - a colourful innocent world that we wouldn't normally have access to. It really opens your eyes to your own problems; it puts it all in perspective.
"Our problems are not as big as we think they are."
With nearly 50,000 children in Australia currently unable to live with their birth families, Lisa and Geoff encourage anyone interested to become foster carers.
