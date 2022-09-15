A group of year nine students at St Joseph's College, Lochinvar have been awarded not one but two awards by the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
The students put their own time into a peacekeeping project that won them the 2022 Anzac Day Schools' Award and the Brigadier Bill Rolfe AO Award for Veteran Involvement.
Over five weeks students worked on their submission for the awards, putting in their own time at home and over lunch.
HSIE teacher Vikki Jordan, who coordinated the submission with another teacher Jessie Blanch, said the year nines had been learning the Australians at War unit in HSIE, which looks at the commemoration of Anzac Day and the stories of peacekeepers.
From there, a group of students put up their hand to say they would like to work on a submission for the Anzac Day Schools' Award.
"The main focus area was engaging with stories of peacekeeping, and engaging with veterans which was a big part of our successful submission," she said.
The submission had lots of items, including a peace sign called Hands of Peace, which featured messages of peace on traced hands, a Dove Honour Roll and replica of the 'Tree of Peace' at the Peace Palace in The Hague which featured messages of peace from the school community.
One of the highlights of the submission is an interview recording, for which students interviewed Army Reserves member and agriculture teacher Simon Ramage about his personal experiences as a peacekeeper.
About 10 years ago Mr Ramage spent six months on a peacekeeping operation in the Solomon Islands.
"The students interviewed me and asked me lots of really good questions," he said.
"It's very important for students to value Australia's role in conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
"We've got a very proud history of it and it's excellent to be able to pass that information on to these guys, and for them to get an appreciation of what Australian soldiers do around the globe in peacekeeping operations."
Cassandra Stefani, of the year nine students involved, said she and her peers learnt a lot about what peacekeepers do and how they have helped the world while making the submission, as well as about their different missions and about Anzac traditions and history.
"It's definitely taught what it means to be an Australian, the fact we're taking after the Anzacs; that we're brave, courageous and if the peacekeepers can be courageous we can as well," she said.
St Joseph's College, Lochinvar principal Patricia Hales said it's fundamental as Australians for us all to understand the importance of Anzac, not just in war but in peacekeeping initiatives too.
"We've seen examples even of the role this year in the floods that the military played in terms of community, it's also that call to service that if we don't have that, young people who are drawn to joining the services, then we don't have that ability to contribute," she said.
Find out more about the Anzac Day Schools' Awards at anzacportal.dva.gov.au/research-education/competitions/anzac-day-schools-awards/winners.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
