Maitland netball rivals The George and Maitland Pickers tip an epic grand final

They are grand final rivals, but The George and Maitland Pickers agree on one thing - Saturday's decider will be hard fought and close.
The Pickers beat The George 44-31 in the qualifying grand final, but George defender Abbey Morgan expects it to be a lot closer this time around.
"The last quarter in the major semi let us down a bit, it was a lot closer than the score suggested. The result really didn't reflect the effort we put in. Hopefully it will be closer this weekend and I've got a feeling it might be," Morgan said.
Pickers centre Jess Mossman agreed and said the Pickers will need to be at their best to win the grand final.
"I think it's always going to be a tough game against The George. Two teams that finished first and second and I think that's a fitting grand final in itself," Mossman said.
The George have been one of the power teams of the past decade winning two premierships from four grand finals, but the Pickers in their first season will go into the game with more premiership winners and grand final experience.
Skipper Karlee Grayson played in premiership sides with Pickers teammates Amy Williams at The George and was in the Stangas 2020 premiership team with Lara Shipard, Hannah and Kelly Fox and Cas Screen.
She also has a winner's medal from the Lantry Plumbing (Blacks) grand final win against Hills Solicitors in 2013.
Amonie Lindsall and Ashlee Edwards are the two remaining players from The George's premierships in 2015 and 2017.
"I played in a few grand finals teams with The George. I played with Ashlee Edwards and Amonie Lindsall who are still playing with them and with Amy Williams who's part of the Pickers," Grayson said.
"It's a bit of a distant memory now. They are a completely different team apart from Ash and Amonie.
"It's been a rollercoaster year for us with injuries and we have finally got our full team together and I think that showed in the major semi-final."
Morgan said the Pickers had star power across the court, but so too did The George and the battle was likely to come down to whose defence is able to control the attack the better.
"I feel we have worked well as a unit all year. We've been very consistent. The Pickers have had players in and out, but they are back to full strength now.
"They've got their two key shooters back which is going to keep Katie Mason and myself busy down there.
"We have full belief in each other. We need to trust in each other, trust that your teammate can get the job done."
The George's shooting combination of pint-sized goal attack Katie Rodwell and more stay at home goal shooter Tayla Winter is point of difference to most attacks.
Winter said at times the pair found themselves thinking and acting in sync which was hard to defend against.
"I love playing with Rocket (Rodwell) she makes my job a lot easier. We've only been together for two seasons, but without her I would be lost," she said.
Winter said she was confident The George will put the major semi-final result firmly behind them.
"We need to remain calm and when we get the chance to build a lead we need to really push the score out, because they have shown they can turn a game quickly."
