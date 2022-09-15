The Maitland Mercury
Maitland netball rivals The George and Maitland Pickers tip an epic grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
The George's Tayla Winter and Maitland Pickers' Jess Mossman are on opposing sides in Saturday's A-grade netball grand final. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

They are grand final rivals, but The George and Maitland Pickers agree on one thing - Saturday's decider will be hard fought and close.

