Melville Ford Bridge closed again by high waters just days after reopening

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
Updated September 16 2022 - 10:24pm, first published September 15 2022 - 5:02am
Melville Ford Bridge reopened after flood damage this week, but has been closed again because of high water levels in the river. Picture: Laura Rumbel

Maitland City Council crews were forced to close Melville Ford Bridge closed due to high river levels, just days after it had been reopened after two months.

