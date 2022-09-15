Melville Ford Bridge has reopened after being closed as a result of major damage and erosion following the July floods.
The bridge has been undergoing significant restoration works in the past two months, but the frequent rising of the Hunter river has delayed the process for Maitland City Council.
Council officers resurfaced the road, cleaned up debris, and ensured the structural integrity of the bridge to allow the safe use of the structure for the community, as of September 15 Mayor Philip Penfold said on council's Facebook page.
The bridge connects the western suburbs of Maitland to surrounding suburbs including Lambs Valley and Bolwarra.
Mayor Philip Penfold took to Facebook to announce the reopening of the bridge and said he understood the community's frustrations during its closure.
Maitland City Council will continue to work on solutions to reduce the bridge from closing after heavy rainfall.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
