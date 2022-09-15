The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Melville Ford Bridge has reopened to traffic after being closed since July floods

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melville Ford Bridge reopens after flood damage. Picture: Laura Rumbel

Melville Ford Bridge has reopened after being closed as a result of major damage and erosion following the July floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.