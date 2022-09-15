City United Cricket Club has been dealt a tough start to the 2022/23 season with $20,000 of equipment lost in a fire this week.
An early morning walker alerted firies to the blaze on Tuesday morning when they saw flames lapping a storage shed near the touch footie fields at Maitland Park.
Club secretary Paul Brownlee said while authorities are not treating the fire as suspicious, he is keen to hear from anyone who noticed people acting suspiciously in the area early on Tuesday morning.
The club's usual storage area is not accessible at present as renovations are underway on their home ground Robins Oval.
Some of the items destroyed include two sets of covers, a bowling machine, two lawn mowers, hoses, two score boards worth $800 each, club clothing and junior cricket kits. The fire comes just six months after $3000 worth of clothing and a cricket kit were stolen from another storage unit at the park. That kit was located at Maitland Showground.
"Authorities aren't treating the fire as suspicious because there was no sign of a break-in but there's no way it started itself - there was nothing in that shed to start a fire," Brownlee said.
"Since we posted what happened on social media there has been a fantastic response from the community."
Club Maitland City will give the club $3000 to help replace some of the equipment lost and Glencore has chipped in with $5000.
Club Maitland City CEO Ian Martin said City United suffered an horrific loss on the eve of cricket season. "Contributing to the replacement is the right thing to do," he said.
Martin, also Northern Suburbs Cricket Club secretary, said Norths will also donate $1000 to City United to replace equipment.
Brownlee agreed the timing of the fire could not have been worse with games set to start soon. "We were preparing the wicket to get ready for a trial match on September 24," he said.
Now, following some generous monetary support from the community, he hopes juniors can start the season on October 15 and seniors on October 8.
"It takes time and effort to get a club up and running, even though we are only a small club with 120 members," Brownlee said. "We've been working hard to get our finances sorted so we can purchase new equipment and start replacing stuff like rollers but now some of that money will have to be diverted to replace the equipment that has been destroyed."
City United has started a GoFundMe page called Help us Replace Louth Park Cricket Shed.
