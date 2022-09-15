The Maitland Mercury
Fire destroys $20k worth of City United Cricket Club gear

By Donna Sharpe
September 15 2022 - 8:00am
Matt Hanlon (left) and Paul Brownlee pictured at the shed where the fire took hold and destroyed $20k worth of cricket gear. Picture Jonathan Carroll.

City United Cricket Club has been dealt a tough start to the 2022/23 season with $20,000 of equipment lost in a fire this week.

