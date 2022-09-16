The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Scamwatch: Avoid becoming a target for scammers on Facebook Marketplace

Updated September 16 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scams, and the con artists behind them, are forever evolving and becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.