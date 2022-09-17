The Hunter railway that never was

There were two other options. One was from Mulgrave Station, on the Blacktown-Richmond line to Lower Portland and to follow the Putty Road to Singleton. The other was from Homebush to Peats Ferry (now the Pacific Highway Bridge across the Hawkesbury) and then to Gosford and Waratah. Singleton Borough Council petitioned the government for the Sydney link to pass through Broke and Wollombi, and East Maitland Council advocated a link from there to Wollombi.

