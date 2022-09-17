The Hunter railway that never was

While researching the Great Northern Railway, I noticed on the Allandale Parish Map (1903) a line curving southwards from a point west of Allandale Railway Station. On closer inspection I noticed it was labelled 'Wollombi Railway' and looking at adjoining maps, the line went all the way to Wollombi. Obviously, further research was needed.
On December 30, 1848, the Maitland Mercury carried an article advocating a rail link between Sydney and the Hunter Valley via Wisemans Ferry and Wollombi. Railways in Sydney began in 1850 and Newcastle in 1854.
The Newcastle line reached East Maitland in 1857, West Maitland 1858 and Singleton 1863. At the start of building the Great Northern Railway, in 1854, the Mercury was again advocating an inland link to Sydney, avoiding the formidable width of the Hawkesbury River.
The Mercury on July 15, 1856, reported that a meeting was to be held at Wollombi on the 17th "to take into consideration the need to petition the government to form a tram or railway to unite the Sydney and Hunter River lines, the cross line to start from the station nearest to Windsor, pass through the Wollombi District, and to the station nearest Singleton.
On August 2, 1879, the Mercury published a letter from a Mr W Snape, of Ellalong, complimenting the government on starting the survey of the line from Allandale Railway Station on the Great Northern line to Cessnock and Wollombi. By August 30, the Mercury reported: "The railway survey party are rapidly approaching Wollombi, and hope runs high that the chosen route will be through our district."
There were two other options. One was from Mulgrave Station, on the Blacktown-Richmond line to Lower Portland and to follow the Putty Road to Singleton. The other was from Homebush to Peats Ferry (now the Pacific Highway Bridge across the Hawkesbury) and then to Gosford and Waratah. Singleton Borough Council petitioned the government for the Sydney link to pass through Broke and Wollombi, and East Maitland Council advocated a link from there to Wollombi.
West Maitland considered itself the centre for the larger population on the Hunter River and as the nearest point for traffic from the Paterson, Williams and Manning rivers. The Allandale to Wollombi route was advocated as it was flood free, central and the line would pass through an important agricultural area.
The Homebush-Waratah option was adopted an estimated £2,000,000, including the Hawkesbury Bridge costing £750,000. The railway from Allandale to Wollombi was largely forgotten, but the idea didn't die altogether. Meetings in Ellalong, Pokolbin and Cessnock advocated the construction of a light railway between the two places. A letter to the Mercury of October 8, 1887, by Mr K K Milson, of Wollombi, briefly fanned the flames once again. However, the railway never eventuated.
