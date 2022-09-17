The Maitland Mercury
A rail link between Sydney and the Hunter via Wisemans Ferry and Wollombi wasn't to be

By Lawrie Henderson
September 17 2022 - 11:00pm
The Hunter railway that never was

While researching the Great Northern Railway, I noticed on the Allandale Parish Map (1903) a line curving southwards from a point west of Allandale Railway Station. On closer inspection I noticed it was labelled 'Wollombi Railway' and looking at adjoining maps, the line went all the way to Wollombi. Obviously, further research was needed.

