The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Good News

Maitland Citizenship Ceremony welcomes 29 new Australian citizens

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:50am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold, member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison and the 29 new Australian citizens who took the pledge of commitment on Friday, September 16. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

The sun was beaming down on 29 happy faces this morning as they took the pledge of commitment and became official Australians at the Maitland Citizenship Ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.