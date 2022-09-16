The sun was beaming down on 29 happy faces this morning as they took the pledge of commitment and became official Australians at the Maitland Citizenship Ceremony.
It was the first Maitland Citizenship Ceremony under the commonwealth's new monarch, King Charles III, and was also the first time in a while the new citizens families could fly to Australia for the occasion.
More than 60 people gathered at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre on Friday morning (September 16) to become a citizen, or support their loved ones.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said in his welcome speech it was great to see so many new citizens, family and friends.
"What a great day to become an Australian," he said.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison welcomed the new citizens to Maitland and said immigration is about bringing new perspectives that make us stronger.
"Being an Australian means many things," she said.
"It means sharing the identity of Australia, it means having pride in the diversity of our multicultural society, and in the values of fairness, equality, equity and understanding of the past, taking responsibility for the future, prosperity and harmony in our country."
Three members of the Rooney family, who hail from New Zealand and England, became Australian citizens at the ceremony.
Phillipa, Brooke and Levi are now officially Australian citizens after living here for almost 15 years.
The family moved here originally with work, and love Australia's weather and opportunities, especially with three kids.
"We left the UK for the children, we wanted to bring them up in a different environment," Jason said.
Another family celebrating citizenship is the Potgieter family.
Jolene became an Australian citizen today after living here for more than five years.
Originally from South Africa, Jolene originally came to Australia for a holiday, but love had other plans.
She met her now husband Nick, who is Australian, and the couple share two children.
Jolene loves the small, rural community in Maitland and the job opportunities Australia has to offer.
Another of Maitland's new Australian citizens is Lorna Grant, who has been here for five years and was originally from the Philippines.
Lorna came to Australia as her husband is Australian, and said Maitland is very peaceful.
She said it feels lovely to be an Australian citizen.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
