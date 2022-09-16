From foreign films to a planting day, here's what's on this weekend

PLANT STALL
BOLWARRA
Bolwarra Uniting Church will be holding their Spring Plant Stall on Saturday from 9am to 1pm. There will be a large variety of trees, plants, flowers and herbs for sale. There will also be a cake and craft stall, Devonshire tea and more. It is located at 4 Canna Street, Bolwarra.
ART EXHIBITION
RUTHERFORD
Maitland Region Society of Artists is holding its annual fund raising exhibition at Rutherford Primary School Hall on Friday (6pm to 8pm), Saturday and Sunday (9am to 3pm). All profit goes to the school and more than 200 quality art works will be on sale at reasonable prices.
In other news:
PLANTING DAY
BOLWARRA
MARKETS
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
The Boutique Markets are on at Tocal Homestead this Sunday. Head over to browse a variety of products from over 30 stall holders and grab a bite to eat from one of the delicious food vendors between 9am and 2pm.
TRADE DAY
EAST MAITLAND
Those with an interest in family history are encouraged to head to The Barracks in East Maitland this Sunday for the Maitland & Beyond Family History Trade Day. Alongside learning how to research your family history, there will be a range of stalls and displays to enjoy.
FOREIGN FILM NIGHT
THE LEVEE
This year Foreign Film Nights will showcase two films that celebrate and explore the joy but also stress, humour and drama of getting married. View the first film, Rosa's Wedding (M), on Friday at The Levee from 7pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
