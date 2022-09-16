Winemakers from Pokolbin have taken home the top prizes at the 2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show.
Colvin Wines (De Beyers Vineyard) and Thomas Wines, both from Pokolbin, took home an impressive four trophies each at Thursday night's presentation at Ben Ean.
Mercer Wines and Sillkman Wines, also from Pokolbin, both excelled and took home three trophies each.
The prestigious Karl Stockhausen trophy for best white wine of show went to Colvin Wines for their 2014 De Beyers Vineyard Semillon.
In other news:
The equally as prestigious Dr Ray Healey trophy for best red wine of show went to Mercer Wines for their 2021 Limited Release Shiraz.
The inaugural winner of the most successful boutique exhibitor trophy went to Thomas Wines.
More than 350 exhibits from 44 exhibitors were examined at Maitland Showground on Monday and Tuesday by a panel led by chair of judging Neil McGuigan.
Winners at the 2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show:
KARL STOCKHAUSEN TROPHY
Best White Wine of Show
Colvin Wines Pty Limited 2014 De Beyers Vineyard Semillon
DR RAY HEALEY TROPHY
Best Red Wine of Show
Mercer Wines 2021 Limited Release Shiraz
MOST SUCCESSFUL BOUTIQUE EXHIBITOR TROPHY
Thomas Wines
2022 HUNTER VALLEY BOUTIQUE WINEMAKERS SHOW TROPHY WINNERS LIST
CLASS 1 - 2021 SHIRAZ
Mercer Wines
CLASS 9 - OPEN VINTAGE SHIRAZ
Thomas Wines - 2019 Elenay Shiraz
CLASS 12 - OPEN VINTAGE OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
Whispering Brook - 2019 Single Vineyard Touriga Nacional
CLASS 13 - MUSEUM VARIETAL OR BLEND
Thomas Wines - 2017 Kiss Shiraz
CLASS 14 - 2022 SEMILLION
Mercer Wines
CLASS 17 - 2022 OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
Stomp - 2022 Limited Release Fiano
CLASS 18 - 2021 SEMILLON
Whispering Brook
CLASS 19 - 2021 CHARDONNAY
Hart & Hunter
CLASS 22 - OPEN VINTAGE SEMILLON
Tinklers - 2019 Reserve Semillon
CLASS 23 - OPEN VINTAGE CHARDONNAY
Ridgeview - 2015 Impressions Chardonnay
CLASS 26 - MUSEUM VARIETAL OR BLEND
Thomas Wines - 2013 Cellar Reserve Braemore Semillon
CLASS 30 - OPEN VINTAGE FORTIFIED WINES
Tinklers - NV U.G. MUSCAT
CLASS 31 - 2021 SHIRAZ
Silkman Wines
CLASS 34 - DRY REDS OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
Ernest Hill Wines - 2021 Andrew Watson Tempranillo
CLASS 39 - OPEN VINTAGE SHIRAZ
Elbourne Wines - 2019 H.A.E Shiraz
CLASS 43 - MUSEUM VARIETAL OR OTHER BLEND
Colvin Wines - 2007 De Beyers Vineyard Shiraz
CLASS 44 - 2022 SEMILLON
Silkman Wines
CLASS 48 - 2021 SEMILLON
Tintilla Estate
CLASS 49 - 2021 CHARDONNAY
Silkman Wines
CLASS 52 - OPEN VINTAGE SEMILLON
Colvin Wines - 2014 De Beyers Vineyard Semillon
CLASS 56 - MUSEUM DRY WHITE VARIETAL OR BLENDED
Colvin Wines - 2009 De Beyers Vineyard Semillon
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.