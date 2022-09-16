East Maitland's Lucinda Shilcock wins prestigious Women In Trades Award

East Maitland's Lucinda Shilcock has been hailed for plying her skills and training after winning the Women in Trades Award at the 2022 NSW Training Awards.
Recently invited to speak at a Women in Trades event at Kotara High School, Ms Shilcock was a passionate advocate for Aboriginal students and an inspiration to all young women considering a career as a tradesperson.
"As a proud indigenous woman, I have been able to reach those students on a level which has left them wanting more information and a confidence to pursue tertiary education," Ms Shilcock said.
Ms Shilcock has been able to work alongside expert tradespeople with her employer GB Electrical (GBE) Group.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said Ms Shilcock, undertaking her Certificate III in Electrotechnology, is thriving at TAFE NSW Newcastle.
"Through hard work and the visual, hands-on learning approach TAFE NSW provide to Lucinda, she is thriving as an apprentice undertaking her Certificate III in Electrotechnology which is no easy feat," Mr Martin said.
"In a combined effort with her teacher, Lucinda has developed an innovative and unique way of working that also allows her to help other students."
Electrotechnology offers students a chance to gain practical experience, and apply their expertise in the electrical and construction industry.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens congratulated Ms Shilcock on receiving the prestigious award.
"Our award winners are the best in the state and they will all go on to be strong ambassadors for vocational education and training in NSW," Mr Henskens said.
"NSW has the most diverse economy in Australia, and the students, teachers and service providers represented at this year's awards are proof that our state's training system is leading the nation."
