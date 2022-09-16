The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland's Lucinda Shilcock wins prestigious Women In Trades Award

Updated September 16 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:08pm
East Maitland's Lucinda Shilcock with her awards at the NSW Training Awards ceremony. Picture supplied.

East Maitland's Lucinda Shilcock has been hailed for plying her skills and training after winning the Women in Trades Award at the 2022 NSW Training Awards.

