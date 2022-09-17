The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers beat The George 37-35 in thrilling Maitland netball A-grade grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 17 2022 - 8:16am, first published 1:30am
The Maitland Pickers won a thrilling A-grade netball grand final by two goals from The George at Maitland Pakk on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Pickers have claimed the 2022 Maitland A-grade netball premiership with a thrilling 37-35 win against The George at Maitland Park on Saturday.

