Maitland Pickers smash Forbes 52-6 to advance to President's Cup grand final

The Maitland Pickers have advanced to the NSW Rugby League President's Cup grand final after smashing Forbes Magpies 52-6 at Parkes on Saturday.
The Pickers will face Hill Bulls in the decider at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, next Sunday.
The Bulls, who play in the Ron Massey Cup, defeated Illawarra premiers Collegians 26-16.
Maitland fielded an unchanged line-up from the Newcastle Rugby League grand final side which defeated Macquarie Scorpions 40-4.
The Pickers had eight individual score triers in the one-sided romp in which star halfback Brock Lamb scored 20 points and Gary Anderson landed a double.
Anderson was joined by individual try scorers Lamb, Pat Mata'utia, Matt Soper-Lawler, James Bradley, Reid Alchin, Jayden Butterfield and Peter Wilson
The grand final against Hills sees the Pickers return to the scene of their 2020 President's Cup title when they defeated Glebe-Burwood Wolves in a 17-16 thriller to capture the major and minor premiership double in the stand-alone nine-team statewide competition run that year.
