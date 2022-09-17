The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers smash Forbes 52-6 to advance to President's Cup grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:18pm
Maitland Pickers and Forbes Magpies players gather for a photo after the President's Cup semi-final at Parkes on Saturday, September 17. Picture supplied.

The Maitland Pickers have advanced to the NSW Rugby League President's Cup grand final after smashing Forbes Magpies 52-6 at Parkes on Saturday.

