Morpeth Bulls icon Wendy Povey worthy winner of NSWRL Volunteer of the Year Award

Known as "Nan" to the legion of youngsters who have gone through the ranks of the Morpeth Bulls Junior Rugby League Club over the past 30 years, Wendy Povey is an icon at the Bulls.
What the Bulls have know for three decades has now been recognised across the state with Povey accepting the NSWRL's Gordon Lowrie Memorial Award as 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
It's a fitting reward, but by no means a full stop on a career which has seen Povey take on almost every role at the club.
Her sons Aaron and Leigh first played for the Bulls and then her grandchildren and with no sign of slowing down she is confident she will be there for her great-grandchildren.
She is the treasurer and canteen supervisor, ordering all the stock. She also orders and purchases all the merchandise, jerseys, balls and other football equipment.
"It is such an honour and I think it is great that little old Morpeth got some recognition," Povey who is quick to deflect any praise to those around her.
"I was amazed I got the Newcastle/Hunter region award. I don't pin anything on myself, I just do it because I love it.
"I'm a widow and they're my football family. I love the kids, I do it all for the kids.
"They all call me 'Nan' or 'Wendy' or whatever and they come and give me a cuddle and they respect me.
"What really pleases me is that, all right, they have put me in for volunteer of the year, but I work with a hell of a lot of good volunteers.
"Without them we wouldn't be as successful as we are. We've come a long way in the past couple of years with the committee and the help we've got."
Wendy's nomination was put forward by club president Phil Holz and Cindy Baker and they kept her state win a secret from her.
"If I would have known for a week I would have been sick," Povey said.
"I was sitting with all the other nominees and the woman came down to give us an update on what was happening.
"She said 'Are you going to come up on the stage?', and I said 'Ok, I'll just follow the rest'.
"And she said, 'No, you.'
"And I said 'What do you mean?'
"She says 'Well you're the winner.'
"I was just stressed then, I was shaking and I said to Cindy that 'I would kill her and Phil for doing this'."
Povey said the club was an integral part of her life and particularly important after the death of her husband after his battle with cancer..
"Over 30 years I've probably had a couple of years off when my husband died with cancer," she said.
"After that I wanted something to fulfill my life and something to do and enjoy. I enjoyed seeing the children have fun.
"I'm a widow now so the club has become 'my family'. I'm lucky that I have two - my home family and my football family.
"I'm 'Nan' to everyone now - the old girl who just loves Rugby League. I'll be hanging around until I fall over."
One of eight founding members of the club in 1992, Povey has seen it grow from five teams to currently 12 teams, including a girls team introduced in 2021.
"We have teams six to 15 and hope to have six to 16 next year," she said.
"With some clubs I've found, you were just a number as they seemed to have plenty of people.
"But there wasn't a club where the kids, who might not be the fastest or most skilful, could play so we started the club because not every child can be a winner.
"The main aim for me is still to ensure the kids have a place to play and they have fun and enjoy themselves."
