Maitland-raised Isaac Heeney set for second AFL grand final with Sydney Swans

THE Hunter's Isaac Heeney will be hoping to exorcise the demons of six years ago when he runs out with the Sydney Swans in Sunday's AFL grand final against Geelong at the MCG.
The former Cardiff Hawks junior, who grew up at Stockrington and attended All Saints College, Maitland, starred in Saturday's thrilling 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) triumph against Collingwood at the SCG.
The 26-year-old kicked a goal and a behind as Sydney survived a remarkable Collingwood comeback to qualify for the premiership decider. It will be their first grand final since 2016, when they were beaten 13.11 (89) 10.7 (67) by the Western Bulldogs, in Heeney's second AFL season.
Heeney is hoping to become the first Hunter product to win an AFL grand final since Nelson Bay's Craig Bird helped Sydney beat Hawthorn in 2012. Another former Nelson Bay player, Troy Luff, was part of the Sydney team who finished runners-up to North Melbourne in the 1996 decider.
An emotional Heeney said in a post-match interview with ex-Swan Jude Bolton that he was "a bit stressed still" after Sydney somehow kept the rampant Magpies at bay in a frantic final minute on Saturday.
"My heart is racing," he said. "It was unbelievable. They always come back strong, they have been that type of side all year. We held on, which was amazing. We have a great group of players. There is a lot of belief there. It's amazing. I'm a bit shell-shocked at the moment."
Heeney admitted his teammates were "out on our feet" in the dying seconds.
"There were a few boys who stood up," he said. "The week off probably helped us run the game out in those instances. Gee this is good. This is epic. There were big efforts late."
Heeney, who recently notched up his 150th career game, also earned selection this season in the All-Australian squad.
In his eighth season in the AFL, Heeney has become something of a finals regular, appearing in six play-off campaigns.
The only seasons in which he missed out on the play-offs were in 2019 and 2020, the latter after dislocating an ankle.
"It's incredible," he said.
"I chose the right sport, that is for sure. It is unbelievable.
"I love it. The Swans, the Bloods, it is an amazing club, an amazing culture.
"Bring on next week. I can't wait."
