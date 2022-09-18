The Maitland Mercury
Home/National Sport/AFL

Maitland-raised Isaac Heeney set for second AFL grand final with Sydney Swans

Updated September 18 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal against Collingwood. Picture by Getty Images

THE Hunter's Isaac Heeney will be hoping to exorcise the demons of six years ago when he runs out with the Sydney Swans in Sunday's AFL grand final against Geelong at the MCG.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.