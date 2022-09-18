The Maitland Mercury
Goodman hat-trick helps Maitland Magpies book place in NPLM grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:02am, first published 6:53am
Maitland skipper Braedyn Crowley embraces Flynn Goodman after Goodman converted a penalty against Broadmeadow Magic in the NPLM NNSW major semi-final at Cooks Square Park on Sunday, September 18. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A Flynn Goodman hat-trick helped the Maitland Magpies to a emphatic 4-1 victory against Broadmeadows Magic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday to book the first spot in the NPLM NNSW grand final in two weeks time.

