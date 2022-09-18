Goodman hat-trick helps Maitland Magpies book place in NPLM grand final

A Flynn Goodman hat-trick helped the Maitland Magpies to a emphatic 4-1 victory against Broadmeadows Magic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday to book the first spot in the NPLM NNSW grand final in two weeks time.
Goodman starred beside striker Braedyn Crowley in the absence of co-skipper James Thompson who injured his ankle badly at training on Tuesday night.
The familiar cry of "If Crowley doesn't get you, then Thompson will" was replaced with "then Goodman will" as Crowley chimed in with the other goal on the end of a decisive Ty Paulson run to complete the rout.
Magpies coach Mick Bolch was delighted with Goodman and Thomposon's combination up front, saying Goodman had been in terrific form for the past month after coming back from injury through reserve grade.
Despite being tightly checked most of the match, Crowley was still able to produce some magic moments and his 28th goal from 19 games.
"A couple of the changes we made tactically really worked for us. We moved Ty Paulson from right-back into the 10 and he was outstanding. That run and the goal he set up for Crowley was outstanding.
"Everyone stood up. It's the funny thing with Braedyn up front, he is such a good a striker that teams tend to focus on him," Bolch said.
"The last time we played Magic he was marked out of the game, he was double teamed and that freed up Jimmy (Thompson) and he scored two goals.
"Today, he scored which is brilliant, but he attracts the defence and it allows Flynn to get into that space and open up opportunities.
"Lachy Webb, Joe Melmouth, Jacob Bailey were winning the ball in the middle. I was really happy with everyone."
In front of the biggest home crowd of the season, the Magpies had been looking down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit after Magic's Jayden Stewardson opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and his teammate Damon Green was sent to the penalty spot after drawing a foul by Maitland defender Adam Blunden.
But the match turned on it's head when Green blasted the ball over the crossbar from the penalty spot and the Magpies seemed to sense the footy gods had given them a huge break and were smiling on them.
Magic was left to rue the miss when Goodman scored the first of his treble to equalise in the 42nd minute after blasting the ball into the back of the net after a scramble in the six-yard box.
Kicking against a strong wind in the second half, the Magpies lifted their intensity and looked the most likely to score.
"To be honest we always play better against the wind. First half we just couldn't control the ball it was running away from us everywhere, but the second half we got the ball on the deck and really moved it around," Bolch said.
Ten minutes after resumption, Crowley willed himself to a contest deep and was brought down by Magic keeper Ben McNamara in the penalty area.
The referee didn't hesitate to blow the whistle and Goodman converted with a low strike to McNamara's left at the same end Green had missed from.
In the 81st minute Crowley showed his instinctive finishing pouncing onto the ball and slotting home the Magpies's third within a flash after a tremendous run by Paulson.
Goodman claimed his hat-trick in similar fashion to his first chipping home a goal from close after a scramble in the six-yard box.
Bolch said Thomspon would be given every chance of making the grand final line-up in two weeks time when the Magpies will face the winner of next weekend's preliminary final between Magic and Lambton Jaffas, who defeated Newcastle Olympic 2-1 in Saturday's minor semi-final.
"He is weight bearing, he can hop on it. Our plan is that he will be back for the grand final," he said.
"If not the boys showed today we have plenty of boys who can step in and fill the role."
Bolch said while the team showed again they have plenty of goals in them, the defence had again been strong and combined very well.
