Double demerits in place over five days for National Day of Mourning public holiday

September 18 2022 - 11:17pm
Highway patrol officers will be enforcing double demerits from Wednesday to Sunday. File picture.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads from this Wednesday, with double demerits coming into effect ahead of Thursday's public holiday, the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen and school holidays commencing on Saturday.

