Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads from this Wednesday, with double demerits coming into effect ahead of Thursday's public holiday, the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen and school holidays commencing on Saturday.
Double demerits will apply from 12am on Wednesday, September 21 until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25.
Double demerits will be in place for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Transport for NSW deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation Tara McCarthy reminds drivers not to be complacent throughout the period.
"Although this is a sombre occasion, there is still likely to be more people out on the roads over the next few days and over the weekend with the school term ending on Friday, so it is important we all take extra care," Ms McCarthy said.
"The last thing we want to see over this period is an increase in road trauma, which is why double-demerits will be in place like they would for any other public holiday to deter people from doing the wrong thing and putting lives at risk.
"Drivers are reminded that this period includes some school days and it is especially important to slow down and take care in school zones at school times - even if you cannot see children near the road."
Students will be at school on Wednesday 21 and Friday 23 September and school zones will be in place.
Drivers are reminded additional penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones.
Under the Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2017, double demerit periods automatically apply over a long weekend when a public holiday falls on a Thursday or Friday, or a Monday or Tuesday.
The double demerit period extends to the day before a public holiday to account for an increase in road users, with many people taking the opportunity to enjoy a long weekend.
