Maitland wins hosting rights to Netball state titles

Updated September 19 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:15am
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold pictured with representatives from council, Netball NSW and Maitland Netball Association. Image supplied.

Thousands of netballers from across NSW will converge on Maitland Park next June after the city won hosting rights for the 2023 Netball NSW Senior State Titles.

